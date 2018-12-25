Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.64 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce $8.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $9.07 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $6.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $31.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $34.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

HRZN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,692. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 1,040.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

