Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Williams Capital set a $6.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,892. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.