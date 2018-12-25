Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year sales of $2.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $3.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 15,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

