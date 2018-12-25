Brokerages Anticipate One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) to Post $0.08 EPS

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned One Group Hospitality an industry rank of 170 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 9,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.86.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that One Group Hospitality will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc is a global hospitality company, which engages the development, owning, and operation of restaurants, and lounges. It operates through the following segments: Owned Restaurants, Owned Food, Beverage & Other, and Managed & Licensed Operations. The Owned Restaurant segment consists of leased restaurant locations and competes in the full-service dining industry.

