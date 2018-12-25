Brokerages Anticipate Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.84. Weight Watchers International reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weight Watchers International.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In related news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 35.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 37.8% during the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 909,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,715. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.