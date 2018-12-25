Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.