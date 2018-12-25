Brokerages Expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 219 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Innophos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,407 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 2,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 99,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 883,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Innophos has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.