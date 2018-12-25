Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (OPK) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPK. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply