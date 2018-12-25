Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (OPK) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPK. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

