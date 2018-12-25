Brokerages Set $4.25 Target Price for Fluent Inc (FLNT)

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 220 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 130,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.22 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

