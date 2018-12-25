Brokerages Set $42.50 Price Target for Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcosa an industry rank of 223 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $24.70 on Friday. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

