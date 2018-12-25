Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Price Target at $874.48

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $874.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $822.82. 163,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $896.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total transaction of $17,743,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,062,068.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,277 shares of company stock worth $78,400,034 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 222.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 197.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

