Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) PT at $389.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 389.50 ($5.09).

CSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 379 ($4.95) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

CSP stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 112,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 228.90 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36.10 ($0.47) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

