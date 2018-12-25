Brokerages Set Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) PT at $10.75

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have commented on CYTX. ValuEngine upgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Cytori Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 52,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,751. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.28. Cytori Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.40.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.48% and a negative return on equity of 202.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

