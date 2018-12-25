Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (EQNR) PT at $25.04

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

EQNR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 813,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 41.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 95.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

