Brokerages Set Hannover Re (HNR1) Target Price at $114.61

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.61 ($133.27).

HNR1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a €105.20 ($122.33) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting €116.50 ($135.47). 301,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

