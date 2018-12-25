Brokerages Set Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) PT at $6.00

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

KERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Christine A. Carberry sold 10,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $33,710.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,327 shares of company stock valued at $54,520. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 586,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,950,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,879 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 2,596,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,993. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $343.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

