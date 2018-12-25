Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (NPI) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.06. The company had a trading volume of 221,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.33.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.39999990819673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.76%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of September 24, 2018, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

