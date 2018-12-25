Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Target Price at $65.33

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $67.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,018. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $681.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 601,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,070.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 601,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,080 shares of company stock valued at $906,234 and have sold 356,737 shares valued at $11,131,139. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

