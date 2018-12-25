Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTLA shares. ValuEngine cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $1,195,096.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 207,358 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 269,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 68,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter.

PTLA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

