Brokerages Set Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Price Target at $25.93

Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supervalu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of SVU stock remained flat at $$32.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. Supervalu has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,464,000 after purchasing an additional 223,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,432,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Supervalu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,861,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,432,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Supervalu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Supervalu by 1,157.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,014,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 933,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Supervalu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

