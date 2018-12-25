Brokerages Set Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Price Target at $7.00

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 16,286 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,208.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,747 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $99,793.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,117.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 111,233 shares of company stock valued at $620,417. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,123,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144,974 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 2,001,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $932.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.35%.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

