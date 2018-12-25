BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Forty Seven (FTSV)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.66 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $16.03 on Friday. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 338,489 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

