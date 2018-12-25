Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 78571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.59.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22NW LP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 631.2% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 166,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 143,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

