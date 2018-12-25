Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.55.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $10.23 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $197,617.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

