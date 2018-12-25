Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,915 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $85,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,180,000 after acquiring an additional 655,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 467,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 461,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 405,470 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,797,990.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,735. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

