Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Trading Down 5.3%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.29. 1,285,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,078,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $81,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

