California Resources Corp (CRC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.30% of California Resources worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of California Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold M. Korell bought 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,455 shares in the company, valued at $938,445.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell bought 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. California Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $720.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 5.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

