Calyxt (CLXT) & Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) Financial Review

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Calyxt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calyxt and Cavitation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.66%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and Cavitation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -6,256.67% -33.08% -26.44% Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and Cavitation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $510,000.00 609.25 -$25.98 million ($1.12) -8.52 Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cavitation Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calyxt.

Summary

Calyxt beats Cavitation Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

