Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000.

GAA opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

