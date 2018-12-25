Cameco Corp (CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 471,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,220. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$488.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.109999995507148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

