Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,127 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 299% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,534 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,193,000 after purchasing an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,570,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 281,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 121.69%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

