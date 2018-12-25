Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amarin (AMRN) a $35.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $12.41 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $483,387.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Thero sold 607,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $11,587,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,161 shares of company stock worth $19,093,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 605,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,118 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

