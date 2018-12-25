Capital One Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director William L. Transier sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $170,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

