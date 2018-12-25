Carboneum (C8) Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $544.00 (C8)

Carboneum (C8) Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Carboneum (C8) Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of Carboneum (C8) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboneum (C8) Token token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Carboneum (C8) Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.02489683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00207144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026041 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026090 BTC.

Carboneum (C8) Token Token Profile

Carboneum (C8) Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens. The official website for Carboneum (C8) Token is www.carboneum.io. Carboneum (C8) Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io.

Buying and Selling Carboneum (C8) Token

Carboneum (C8) Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum (C8) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum (C8) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboneum (C8) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

