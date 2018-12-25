CarMax (KMX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.59, but opened at $58.96. CarMax shares last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 101771 shares.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 815,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,741,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,003,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CarMax (KMX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/carmax-kmx-shares-gap-up-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.