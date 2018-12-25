Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 307.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $593,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $796,655. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

