Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Insperity by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Insperity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Insperity by 5.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 2.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

