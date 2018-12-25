Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other F.N.B. news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $72,865.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,313.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,895. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

