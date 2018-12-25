Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.09. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,674,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 533,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

