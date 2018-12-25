Catcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,923.00 (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Catcoin has a market capitalization of $59,923.00 and $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Catcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Catcoin

Catcoin is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

