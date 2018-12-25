CBIZ (CBZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 119,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in CBIZ by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 124,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.