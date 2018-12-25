CBRE Group (CBRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.64

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 112807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

