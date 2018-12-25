CDK Global (CDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.14

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 66961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, insider Neil Packham purchased 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $28,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

