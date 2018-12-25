Ceconomy (CEC1) PT Set at €6.00 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

CEC1 stock opened at €3.56 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

