Celestica (CLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Celestica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Beacon Securities upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 150,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Celestica had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 20,574,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,676,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,921,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 869,805 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,001,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 150,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. The company offers design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

