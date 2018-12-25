Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.28% of Central Garden & Pet worth $195,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $502.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

