Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $113,366.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Centrality has a market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $113,366.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.02449218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00146837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00199394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026421 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026435 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,781,457 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

