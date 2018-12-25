Century Aluminum (CENX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.19. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Jarl Berntzen acquired 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,862,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

