Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.94% of Centurylink worth $443,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,817,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after acquiring an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 609,737 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

CTL opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

In related news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

