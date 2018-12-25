Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,592 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Centurylink worth $110,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 308,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE CTL opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

